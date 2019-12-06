e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Urban modern art as a metaphor for man-made crises

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2019 18:13 IST
Sharanya Munsi
Sharanya Munsi
Hindustantimes
         

Artists Jiten Thukral and Sumir Tagra’s creations often bear pop visual characters, placed in an abstract manner, to create the impression of urban modern art. The artists say some of their paintings are derivatives of lucid dreams. Their acrylic paintings can often be mistaken for digital prints to the amateur eyes due to their fine brushwork.

Thukral, a graduate from Delhi College of Arts, and Tagra, a post-graduate from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, met at a social gathering in 1997 in Chandigarh and started working together in 1999. Since then, they have collaborated and displayed their creations in over 40 exhibitions.

“Our work cannot be seen as a reflection of one person’s thought. It is an engine that has several parts to it,” said Tagra, a resident of Sector 22.

The duo’s latest project, Farmer Is A Wrestler, 2019, is based on the ongoing agrarian crisis in the country. After close to nine months of research and consultations on the subject with economists and researchers, they broke down the crisis into 12 categories. They then represented it as a Venn diagram. Sections of the diagram were broken down and drawn on with wrestlers wrestling to metaphorically emphasise the struggles of the farmer.

“Soil is a common component of both farming and wrestling. We created a wrestling pit with the Venn diagram for people to interact with and understand the issues facing our farmers,” said Thukral, whose father owns an akhara in his home town, Jalandhar.

The project is currently on display in London, but different versions of it have already been displayed in Chandigarh and Delhi.

Interactive art installations have been persistent about in the 20-year-old career of Thukral and Tagra, who are also neighbours. Interactive art gets the message across because it engages the viewer. Otherwise, they just get bored gazing at the images, said Tagra.

Their pursuit of human interactions in their creations let them to develop a game theory whereby each creation has an interactive game. For the Farmer Is A Wrestler installation, the duo came up with a tongue-twister based card game. The subjects of the twisters vary from landless farmers to green revolution to subsidies. On the flip side of the cards are facts based on the issues.

Walk of Life, 2015, is a series of interactive games that can be seen as the evolution of man from fish, reptile, mammal, human and deity, i.e. the ten avatars of Vishnu. Walk of Life 2 is played in Kaliyug, where water has become a scare commodity.

“You are given a glass of water at the beginning and as you progress you will be given tasks and obstacles that you have to overcome while saving water. The idea was to make people aware of our limited resources and how acts like throwing a charity dinner for climate change can never play a role in saving the climate. It often leads to food wastage,” said Tagra.

The artists have so far displayed their works in London, France, Kazakhstan, Germany, Hong Kong, New York, San Francisco and others.

top news
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
‘Cancelled Nithyananda’s passport’, says government
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Hyderabad vet’s family says solace, accused’s relatives cry foul
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Not winning a medal at Sydney Olympics was a big motivation: Phelps
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Families of accused question Telangana police’s encounter theory
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
After Friday’s encounter, top cop VC Sajjannar hailed as hero in Hyderabad
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
Watch: When Akshay and Kareena grooved to ‘Sauda Khara Khara’ at #HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveHyderabad encounterGaurav GeraIndia vs West Indies LiveUnnao rape survivorPUBGShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie review

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities