Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Odisha’s Jajpur is a BJD bastion

The Jajpur parliamentary constituency in Odisha is another stronghold of the Biju Janata Dal and its candidates have won from the seat since 1999.

The Lok Sabha seat, reserved for the members of Scheduled Caste, is currently represented by Rita Tarai, who defeated the Congress leader Ashok Das in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

The BJD has nominated former state administrative officer Sarmistha Sethi in the Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency this year.

Jajpur will vote on April 29, in the fourth round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019, and counting will be held on May 23.

READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019

Here are the facts about the Jajpur Lok Sabha seat:

State: Odisha

Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jajpur

Polling date: April 29

Sitting MP, party: Rita Tarai, BJD

Winning margin in 2014: 320,271

Runner up name, party: Ashok Das, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 980,435

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75.20%

Number of women voters in 2014: 607,348

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,649

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 18:03 IST