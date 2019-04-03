Lok Sabha 2019 constituency: Odisha’s Jajpur is a BJD bastion
Jajpur will vote on April 29, in the fourth round of seven-phased Lok Sabha election 2019, and counting will be held on May 23.constituency watch Updated: Apr 03, 2019 18:03 IST
The Jajpur parliamentary constituency in Odisha is another stronghold of the Biju Janata Dal and its candidates have won from the seat since 1999.
The Lok Sabha seat, reserved for the members of Scheduled Caste, is currently represented by Rita Tarai, who defeated the Congress leader Ashok Das in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
The BJD has nominated former state administrative officer Sarmistha Sethi in the Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency this year.
Here are the facts about the Jajpur Lok Sabha seat:
State: Odisha
Name of the Lok Sabha constituency: Jajpur
Polling date: April 29
Sitting MP, party: Rita Tarai, BJD
Winning margin in 2014: 320,271
Runner up name, party: Ashok Das, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 980,435
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 75.20%
Number of women voters in 2014: 607,348
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,649
