Lok Sabha election 2019: Bihar’s Patna Sahib constituency will be closely watched

The Patna Sahib constituency, one of the 40 in Bihar, will be one of the most closely watched seats in the state as last year’s winner Shatrughan Sinha has turned against his party BJP and has been denied a ticket.

Actor-turned-politician, Sinha had in 2014 defeated Congress’s Kunal Singh by more than two lakh votes.

This time the BJP has fielded Ravi Shankar Prasad from the constituency and Sinha has vowed he will also contest from the seat.

The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Here is all you need to know about Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar.

State: Bihar

Lok Sabha constituency: Patna Sahib

Date of voting: May 19

Sitting MP, Party: Shatrughan Sinha, BJP

Winning margin in 2014: 2,65,805

Runner up name, party: Kunal Singh, Congress

Number of voters in 2014: 882,262

Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 45.33%

Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,818

Number of women voters: 370,815

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 19:10 IST