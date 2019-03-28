Lok Sabha election 2019: Bihar’s Patna Sahib constituency will be closely watched
The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.constituency watch Updated: Mar 28, 2019 19:10 IST
New Delhi
The Patna Sahib constituency, one of the 40 in Bihar, will be one of the most closely watched seats in the state as last year’s winner Shatrughan Sinha has turned against his party BJP and has been denied a ticket.
Actor-turned-politician, Sinha had in 2014 defeated Congress’s Kunal Singh by more than two lakh votes.
This time the BJP has fielded Ravi Shankar Prasad from the constituency and Sinha has vowed he will also contest from the seat.
The voting for Bihar’s 40 Parliamentary seats will take place in seven phases beginning April 11. The last phase will be held on May 19.
READ: All about Lok Sabha elections 2019
The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
Here is all you need to know about Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar.
State: Bihar
Lok Sabha constituency: Patna Sahib
Date of voting: May 19
Sitting MP, Party: Shatrughan Sinha, BJP
Winning margin in 2014: 2,65,805
Runner up name, party: Kunal Singh, Congress
Number of voters in 2014: 882,262
Percentage of votes polled in 2014: 45.33%
Number of polling booths in 2014: 1,818
Number of women voters: 370,815
First Published: Mar 28, 2019 19:10 IST