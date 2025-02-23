Hardik Pandya gives cold-blooded ‘bye-bye’ send-off to Babar Azam, Pakistan star throws a piercing look in CT 2025 clash

Team India made an early breakthrough in their blockbuster clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, as all-rounder Hardik Pandya dismissed star batter Babar Azam to give the side an important breakthrough. Babar, who scored a half-century in Pakistan's previous match against New Zealand, looked in ominous touch, smashing five splendid fours to reach 23 off 24 balls before Hardik found a thick outside-edge, resulting in the batter's early dismissal. Hardik Pandya gave a send-off to Babar Azam(Hotstar)

Babar had been severely criticised by former cricketers and fans in Pakistan for his slow knock against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy opener earlier this week. Chasing 321, Babar reached his half-century in 81 deliveries, and eventually scored 64 off 90 deliveries. However, on Sunday, Babar played with intent, taking on the Indian bowlers early in the innings.

He displayed a range of shots and also unfurled his trademark cover drive against Hardik Pandya, but in the ninth over of the innings, Hardik Pandya adjusted his length, pulling it back and keeping it outside off. There wasn’t much movement, but it was enough to lure Babar Azam into a drive.

The Pakistan opener, believing the cover drive was on, pushed at it, only to get a faint edge. KL Rahul, sharp behind the stumps, moved swiftly to his right and took a low catch.

As the Indian fielders erupted in celebration, Hardik added a touch of drama, gesturing a cheeky ‘bye-bye’ send-off to his counterpart.

Watch:

This was how the wicket fell:

In the very next over, Pakistan endured another setback as Imam-ul-Haq, the opener who replaced an injured Fakhar Zaman in the XI, was run out, courtesy of a direct hit from Axar Patel.

Pakistan's captain Mohammad Rizwan won the toss and opted to bat in Dubai, and while Imam's inclusion was the only change in Pakistan's side, India went unchanged for the blockbuster clash.

Rohit Sharma's men made a brilliant start to their Champions Trophy campaign earlier this week, defeating Bangladesh by six wickets in a comprehensive win at the same venue.