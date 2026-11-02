IND vs NZ T20I series review: Iyer's team are chase masters but bowling needs work

India returned with a 3-2 series win over New Zealand in the T20Is. The result appears convincing; however, the fact that they won the first three matches before losing the last two makes the finish look a bit gloomy. Shreyas Iyer captained India to win in T20I series in New Zealand. (AFP) New Zealand’s 87-run win in Auckland and seven-wicket victory in Hamilton exposed some of India’s weaknesses. India’s batting firepower mostly carried them in the series, while profligate bowling returns and unreliable fielding cost them on several occasions. Chase masters The extraordinary ability to chase targets shone through for the Men in Blue. In the first match, they chased down 226 runs in 19.4 overs, winning the match by four wickets. In the second match, they chased down 181 in 19.5 overs, winning the match once more by four wickets.

Deep Dive How did India win the New Zealand T20I series despite losing the last two matches? Why was Glenn Phillips so difficult for India to dismiss in the T20I series? How did India’s fielding lapses affect the final T20I against New Zealand?

The third match of the series saw the most explosive batting show from the visitors. They chased down 199 runs in just 13.2 overs, as Abhishek Sharma teed off, scoring 113 runs off just 38 deliveries. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who got limited opportunities in the series, scored 45 runs off 19 deliveries and helped set up India's chase, stitching together a 133-run opening partnership in just 7.1 overs. Shreyas Iyer’s men recorded the second-fastest chase of 190 or more in men’s T20I cricket (by balls remaining) during the third match. After two narrow wins in the opening two matches, India were at their imperious best in Wellington. Not only the top order, but India found valuable contributions lower down the order too. Naman Dhir used the opportunities brilliantly to establish himself as a formidable finishing option. In the five innings that Dhir batted in, he scored 138 runs at a strike rate of 200. His unbeaten 42 off 15 balls in the opening match came in a crucial chase and took India across the line. The Indian middle order brought out the best in themselves during the second match under pressure. Tilak Varma led the chase after India collapsed to 70/5 while chasing 181. He scored 51 off 26, while Naman Dhir set the stage for the finishing burst with a brilliant 31 off 17. Nitish Kumar Reddy played the supporting role, scoring 26 off 13 balls as India secured the win with one ball remaining. The three matches demonstrated that while the Indian top order can take the game away from the opposition in a chase with their explosive display, the middle order can also deliver under pressure. After the series, India have a selection dilemma. While there have been some brilliant batting shows, they are still struggling to find their most effective top-order combination. Abhishek Sharma scored 197 runs in the series at a strike rate of 223.86; however, 113 of them came in one match. Sanju Samson had a weaker series, accumulating 107 runs; however, 67 of them came in one innings.

India tried Sooryavanshi in the top three twice. While he failed to deliver at number three, he played a blistering knock while opening in the third match. Ishan Kishan came up with 61 off 32, when others struggled in the last match of the series. The numbers might give the impression that the top order was inconsistent but a deeper look into India's plans gives us a better idea. While trying to maintain a high strike rate the returns might not have been consistent in the traditional sense of term. But they adhered to the strategies and in fact the output was so distributed that India now have that problem of plenty. In the upcoming series, they would try and settle for a settled combination at the top. India's bowling lacks control and incisiveness While India are trying to figure out their top-order combination, their bowling display will concern the think tank even more. In the five matches, the visitors conceded 1,057 runs while taking only 22 wickets, conceding runs at a rate of 10.79 per over. Arshdeep Singh was their most successful bowler, picking up six wickets at an economy of 9.45. Mayank Yadav claimed four wickets, but he conceded 11 runs per over during the series. Bhuvneshwar Kumar made a return to the T20Is after nearly four years, but his returns were underwhelming. He managed to pick up only a single wicket, while having an economy of over 11.

India's bowling: wickets vs economy rate (HT Digital)