India vs Australia: BCCI posts a challenge for cricket fans on Twitter

The BCCI captured a unique moment during day three of the first Test between India and Australia in Adelaide on Saturday. Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon was seen practising a forward defence right behind Virat Kohli, who was going back to his mark at the non-strikers end.

The BCCI decided to ask the cricket fans what they thought about the image by putting up the photo on their Twitter profile.

And the board did get a few hilarious replies.

Nathan Lyon : A hour before



Virat Kohli : A hour later ⁉⁉ pic.twitter.com/hTvYMviCI5 — CSK_MADRIDISTA (@Logesh63784681) December 8, 2018

Lyon - thats how u play a diffencive stroke...



Kohli - yeah watever... — Shiva (@Shiva7626) December 8, 2018

India built a 166-run lead over Australia on the third day of an absorbing opening Test in Adelaide with dangerman Cheteshwar Pujara not out on 40, although the late wicket of master batsman Virat Kohli gave the home team a glimmer of hope.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia: Virat Kohli becomes first India skipper to achieve this feat

At stumps, the visitors were 151-3, adding to their first innings total of 250. Ajinkya Rahane was not out on one, alongside Pujara who scored a gritty first innings century.

It was looking ominous for Australia with Kohli and Pujara compiling a 71-run third-wicket partnership, but spinner Nathan Lyon got a massive breakthrough when he snared the Indian skipper for 34 near the close of play.

Australia were dismissed for 235 just before lunch, with Travis Head top scoring on 72 on a day hit by rain delays, leaving them 15 runs adrift.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 17:37 IST