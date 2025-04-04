'MS Dhoni told me that my planets are moving...': Axar Patel discloses MSD's never-heard-before astrological insight

Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals have made a solid start to the IPL 2025 edition after winning their opening two fixtures against Lucknow Super Giants and SunRisers Hyderabad. The next stop for DC is the MA Chidambaram Stadium, where they will lock horns against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Ahead of the marquee fixture, Axar Patel opened up on how MS Dhoni helped him change his fortunes. Axar Patel credits MS Dhoni for a turnaround in his fortunes. (Axar Patel - Instagram)

Delhi Capitals and CSK will face each other in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league on Saturday at Chepauk. Ahead of the match, DC shared a video on social media in which Axar revealed how the former India captain texted him after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025.

The all-rounder stated that he had a conversation with Dhoni when the latter was India's mentor during the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE, revealing that the talks changed his fortunes in international cricket.

"I have a very close connection with Mahi bhai. When he was the captain of the Indian team, I used to share my thoughts with him. But you know, after the T20 World Cup and the Champions Trophy, I got his message. And before that, in the 2021 T20 World Cup, he was our mentor," Axar said.

"I talked to him about my mindset, and now you can see the results. So the credit goes to Mahi bhai for the changes that can be seen. He told me my planets are moving here and there (laughs). You either get a good ball,l or something else happens. He told me to get some rituals done to correct it," he added.

CSK in desperate need of a win

The Chennai Super Kings desperately need a win after losing to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in consecutive matches.

In both losses, CSK's batting approach came under severe scrutiny after the franchise failed to chase down totals. MS Dhoni's batting position is also under the scanner after he came out to bat at No.9 against RCB.

The franchise corrected their ways against RR as the right-hander walked out to the middle at No.7. However, he and Ravindra Jadeja could not take the team over the line as CSK fell short by six runs.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals have looked like a well-oiled unit, showcasing comprehensive performances. Against SunRisers Hyderabad, Mitchell Starc returned with five wickets and in the end, Delhi Capitals chased down the target with ease.

Delhi Capitals are currently in second place in the points, while CSK are languishing in the bottom half, in eighth place.