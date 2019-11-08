e-paper
On Rishabh Pant’s form and performance, Kumar Sangakkara has a word of advice

Pant has not hit any sort of a consistent run in the matches he has played so far and this has seen him come under intense scrutiny from all quarters.

cricket Updated: Nov 08, 2019 15:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Bangladeshi player Liton Das being run out by Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant
Bangladeshi player Liton Das being run out by Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant (PTI)
         

Rishabh Pant did not have an entirely memorable day behind the stumps in the second T20I and this will certainly increase the pressure on the young man who has been under fire for his mediocre run of scores with the bat. Although, he has found support in the team management and the selectors are willing to give him a long rope, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara believes that the young man needs to improve his wicket-keeping skills and understand the weaknesses in his batting technique.

“If you are looking at the World Cup it’s important for him (Pant) to understand what his role is in terms of helping his captain with the right information,” Sangakkara told the host broadcasters during the second T20I.

“However, at the same time as a wicketkeeper, it’s important to be neat and tidy behind the stumps which will give him confidence and put him in a better position to help his captain in calling for reviews,” he further added.

Pant has not hit any sort of a consistent run in the matches he has played so far and this has seen him come under intense scrutiny ranging from his temperament to his ability to play the match defining innings in different situations. Sangakkara believes that the left-hander has to calm himself down and keep things fairly simple.

“It’s important for him to keep things simple and understand his weakness. Once he is able to work on these areas he needs to strategize and plan, because for him right now he needs to keep things simple and not be under pressure,” said Sangakkara.

“It’s also important for someone to talk to him on his batting and keep him off the pressure and let him be free with his game,” the former captain added.

