Rajasthan Royals suffer big blow before start of MI game as star bowler ruled out of rest of IPL 2025

Rajasthan Royals suffered a major blow on Thursday, right before the start of their home game against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, as star bowler Sandeep Sharma was ruled out of the rest of the IPL 2025 season. The franchise has yet to announce his replacement. Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out of rest of the IPL 2025 season(PTI)

Sandeep had incurred an injury on his hand in the previous match against the Gujarat Titans; however, he completed his quota of four overs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. The extent of the injury was only determined after the match, as Rajasthan revealed he suffered a fracture in his finger.

"Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a fracture in his finger. He showed immense bravery to continue bowling with this injury in the last match and everyone at the franchise wishes him a full and speedy recovery," the Royals' official statement read.

"The team management is actively working on finalising his replacement, post which an official announcement will be made," it added.

Akash Madhwal replaces Sandeep Sharma in MI game

Rajasthan made just two changes in the match against Mumbai Indians - Akash Madhwal, former MI bowler, replaced Sandeep, while Wanindu Hasaranga, who suffered a niggle, was replaced by Kumar Kartikeya.

Keeping the dew factor in mind, Rajasthan, who had snapped their losing streak with a win against Gujarat in the previous game, opted to bowl first. "We might see some dew later. Usually the wicket settles down a little later at night. Want to exploit that. We've kept it very simple regardless of winning or losing. Rahul sir has made it clear, we keep it simple whether we go high or low. Three games ago, the message was we take it one game at a time. If we play to our potential, we know how good we can be. Just want to give everyone the freedom to play their game," stand-in skipper Riyan Parag said.

Mumbai, who have been on a winning streak, and have the chance to go top of the table, made no changes to their playing XI.