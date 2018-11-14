Ranji Trophy 2018, Round 2, Day 3: Live score and updates
Ranji Trophy 2018-19 Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch all the live score and updates from all over the country.
-
10:16 hrs IST
Samson in and out
-
10:00 hrs IST
Himachal dismissed
Live updates: Day 2 saw Jharkhand inflict a heavy defeat on Haryana at Lahli. Manoj Tiwary slammed a double ton, Himachal collapsed against Delhi, and Ravindra Jadeja bolstered his all-round credentials by notching up another century in first class cricket. Akshdeep Nath was the star for Uttar Pradesh with his unbeaten 151 helping the team end the day on 361 for 6. Plenty more results are on the offing today on Day 3 and we will bring all the updates to you.
Samson in and out
WICKET! Over: 84.1 Sanju Samson 0(4) ct B Sumanth b Manish Golamaru, Kerala 241/3 #KERvAP @paytm #RanjiTrophy— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 14, 2018
Himachal dismissed
Himachal is all out for 223. Ishant Sharma traps G.K. Singh in front as Himachal loses its last wicket. This is also Ishant’s second wicket in the innings
Saurashtra have also been dismissed for 348, Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show with an innings of 178 off 332