Ranji Trophy 2018, Round 2, Day 3: Live score and updates

Live updates: Day 2 saw Jharkhand inflict a heavy defeat on Haryana at Lahli. Manoj Tiwary slammed a double ton, Himachal collapsed against Delhi, and Ravindra Jadeja bolstered his all-round credentials by notching up another century in first class cricket. Akshdeep Nath was the star for Uttar Pradesh with his unbeaten 151 helping the team end the day on 361 for 6. Plenty more results are on the offing today on Day 3 and we will bring all the updates to you.

10:00 hrs IST

Himachal dismissed

Himachal is all out for 223. Ishant Sharma traps G.K. Singh in front as Himachal loses its last wicket. This is also Ishant’s second wicket in the innings

Saurashtra have also been dismissed for 348, Ravindra Jadeja was the star of the show with an innings of 178 off 332