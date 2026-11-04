Ranji Trophy: Maharashtra take first innings lead, Bengal 76/4 in second innings

More than two sessions were lost due to rain and bad light, but the chances of getting a result in Bengal's Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Maharashtra are still high. When bad light forced early stumps at Eden Gardens on Day 3, Bengal were 76/4 in the second innings, holding a one-run lead over Maharashtra. Abishek Porel and Ankur Paul on day three of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C cricket match between Bengal and Maharashtra. (PTI)

Starting on their overnight score of 207/9, Maharashtra added 11 more runs to stretch their first-innings lead to 75 before Pradeep Dadhe was trapped leg before by Mohammed Shami. In the context of the match, shortened heavily by bad light on the first two days and then rain on Wednesday, this was more than a sizeable lead for Maharashtra. However, the Eden pitch kept playing mind games with Bengal as they lost four wickets to keep open every chance of an outright result.

First to go was Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran, caught behind by Dadhe in the fifth over. A small resistance was growing, but Tanay Sanghavi — he salvaged Maharashtra's first innings with a brilliant unbeaten 60, his maiden first-class fifty — dismissed Sudip Gharami and Sudip Chatterjee in the space of four balls in the 10th over to leave Bengal wobbling.