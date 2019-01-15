Fog delays 13 trains to Delhi as temperature set to drop by 3 degrees

At least 13 trains to Delhi were running late on Tuesday due to low visibility, news agency ANI reported.

On Monday, 12 trains were affected due to the dense fog that blanketed the national capital.

Meteorologists have forecast that the night temperature could start dropping by at least 3°C by Wednesday. Pollution is also expected to dip marginally but the air quality would remain in the ‘very poor’ zone.

