3 years on, West Asia conflict widens, its costs mount | Number Theory

Gaza has lost far more people than Israel and the latter has lost international support

According to United Nation’s estimates, 74,200 people have been killed in the West Asia war in the last three years. An overwhelming share of these deaths have happened in Gaza, which has also seen a much larger number becoming homeless and displaced even as basic relief operations continue to remain a challenge because of Israeli restrictions and attacks. While Israel seeks a complete destruction of what it claims is terror infrastructure against it, its actions have led to a significant worsening in international opinion – at the level of both governments and people – in this period. Political commentators in many advanced countries, US included, see this as a watershed moment as far as public perception of Israel is concerned, with views particularly hostile in the younger population.