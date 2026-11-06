The short and long-run economics of Trump's unraveling | Number Theory

Disillusionment with Trump has the potential to make the US pivot from right to left

“Americans are tired of being told their needs are unrealistic by politicians who have been bought by the wealthiest people in the country”, New York Mayor and a rising left-leaning star of the Democratic Party Zohran Mamdani said in a post on microblogging platform X on Wednesday with a snapshot of the mid-term results. Mamdani, in away is symptomatic of the political churn in the US after Trump destroyed the Democratic Party in the 2024 elections. Mamdani first defeated the establishment Democrats in New York, the epicentre of global capitalism, to win the candidature for the mayorship and then went on to become the Mayor. His political rise is also the sign of a rising left-wing tide within the Democratic party which is now beginning to find traction in the broader electorate. Data from various surveys, even predating the midterm elections, show that younger Americans are now gravitating towards left-leaning ideas including what was once considered a complete taboo in US politics: socialism. “With fewer than 90 days remaining before the midterm elections, many younger voters are taking up the mantle for democratic socialism, according to a new CNBC poll with Generation Lab, a research firm that focuses on Americans between the ages of 18 and 34. According to the CNBC Generation Lab poll, which received responses from 1,088 people earlier this month, 46% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 34 now hold either a “favorable” or a “very favorable” view of democratic socialism.”, a CNBC report said. The left-leaning views are driven primarily by a hostile economic environment. “Nearly 80% of the cohort said they had a negative sentiment on the American economy.”, the report added. Such views are already shaping American politics, but would perhaps matter even more in the long-term. The Democratic Party would do well to brace itself for a fierce inner party debate too.