AILET 2022: Second provisional merit list for LLB released by NLU Delhi

AILET 2022: National Law University, Delhi on Monday released the second provisional merit list of selected candidates for the B.A.LL.B (Hons) programme on July 11, 2022. The merit list has been released online on the official website – nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

Earlier, the first provisional merit list was released on July 6, 2022.

The candidates who appear in the Second Provisional Merit List of Selected Candidates for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) programme are requested to pay their balance fee on or before 11am on July 13, 2022.

If any candidate fails to do so, the offer of admission will be cancelled and the seat will be offered to the next candidate in order of merit of the concerned category from the waiting List.

The university has activated the portal/interface for payment of balance fee & downloading of Provisional Admission Offer Letter for the provisionally selected candidates from 11:00 am, July 11, 2022.

The result for AILET 2022 was declared on July 1, 2022.

In the merit list application number, roll number, total marks and All India Rank of candidates is mentioned.

Detailed fee structure of the course is also released along with the merit list. The provisionally selected candidates are also requested to download their provisional admission offer letter from their AILET-2022 account.

Here is the direct link to check the merit list and fee structure . Click here.