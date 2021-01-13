BCECE ITICAT counselling registration to begin from Jan 15, check key dates
BCECE ITICAT online counselling registration will begin from January 15. The board has also released the seat matrix and business rule on its official website at bceceboard.bih.gov.in.
Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (BCECE) on Tuesday released an official notice regarding ITICAT 2020 Counselling. According to the notice, BCECE ITICAT online counselling registration will begin from January 15. The board has also released the seat matrix and business rule on its official website at bceceboard.bih.gov.in.
The last date to register for online counselling is January 24 and the first round provisional allotment list will be released on January 29.
Candidates must download their ITICAT 2020 rank card from the official website and then login using their roll number and password to register for online counselling.
Candidates must choose and lock their choices before the deadline. They won't be given another chance after the deadline has expired.
Candidates who are not satisfied with their provisional allotment can apply for second round of allotment. Once their preferred seat is alloted, candidates must proceed for document verification to complete their admission.
Check Key dates here:
Seat Matrix and Business Rule posting on website: January 12
Online registration and choice filling for sear begins - January 15
Last fate of registration -- Jan 24
1st round of provisional seat allotment result -- January 29
Download of allotment order for first round - Jan 29 to Feb 5
Document verification and admission under 1st round -- Jan 30 to Feb 5
2nd round of provisional seat allotment result - Feb 9
Downloading of allotment order - Feb 9 to 14
Document verification and admission under 2nd round - Feb 10 to 14.
