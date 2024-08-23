 DU admissions: Nearly 92 % of UG seats at Delhi University filled in first round; 65,800 students admitted - Hindustan Times
DU admissions: Nearly 92 % of UG seats at Delhi University filled in first round; 65,800 students admitted

ANI |
Aug 23, 2024 03:19 PM IST

Over 65,800 candidates have confirmed their admission to undergraduate courses at Delhi University, filling 91.98 per cent of seats in the first round.

Over 65,800 candidates have confirmed their admission to undergraduate (UG) courses at Delhi University (DU), filling 91.98 per cent of seats in the first round.

The total number of undergraduate seats in DU colleges is approximately 71,600. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
The total number of undergraduate seats in DU colleges is approximately 71,600. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The total number of undergraduate seats in DU colleges is approximately 71,600. A senior university official said that out of 83,678 candidates who accepted their allotted seats, as many as 65,483 have confirmed their admission in the university.

As of 12:00 AM on August 21, 2024, 43,515 candidates have opted to upgrade their college or course preference, while 18,478 have chosen to freeze their admission status.

On Friday, the university began the allocation acceptance process, offering 97,387 seats in the first round of admission. To ensure optimal seat occupancy, the university administration made extra allocations, targeting an academic session starting on August 29.

Providing an update on the seat acceptance process, DU Dean of Admissions Haneet Gandhi noted: "A total of 65,483 out candidates had confirmed their seats by submitting fees."

The university is conducting admissions for 71,600 seats (excluding supernumerary seats) across 69 colleges and departments. There are 1,559 program-college combinations available for admission.

According to records, 2,45,287 candidates applied for Phase I of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS(UG)), with 1,85,543 applicants completing Phase II by submitting their preferences for program-college combinations. The University received a total of 1,72,18,187 preferences.

This year, DU has introduced a feature on the candidates' dashboard that allows them to view the details of cutoffs and ranks determining seat allocation based on category and quota.

News / Education / Admission News / DU admissions: Nearly 92 % of UG seats at Delhi University filled in first round; 65,800 students admitted
