JNU PG First Merit List 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued the first merit list for admission to postgraduate courses and it is available for download on the admission portal of the university. Applicants can go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in and download it. JNU PG 1st merit list 2023 live updates. JNU PG admission 1st merit list released, check on jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Next, candidates have to complete pre-enrollment registration, slot booking and pay the admission fee. This can be done by August 21.

The second merit list will be released on August 25.

Candidates who have applied for admission to MA courses in foreign languages and are selected in the first round are required to go for physical verification of admission/registration on September 1. For other courses, iit will be done on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.

Steps to download JNU PG merit list 2023

Go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Open the merit list link for your subject.

Check your selection status.

Download the list and save it for future reference.

