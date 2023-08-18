News / Education / Admissions / JNU PG admission 1st merit list released, check on jnuee.jnu.ac.in

JNU PG admission 1st merit list released, check on jnuee.jnu.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 18, 2023 04:16 PM IST

JNU 1st merit list 2023 for PG admissions has been released on jnuee.jnu.ac.in. Candidates can use the link given here to download it.

JNU PG First Merit List 2023: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued the first merit list for admission to postgraduate courses and it is available for download on the admission portal of the university. Applicants can go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in and download it. JNU PG 1st merit list 2023 live updates.

JNU PG admission 1st merit list released, check on jnuee.jnu.ac.in
JNU PG admission 1st merit list released, check on jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Next, candidates have to complete pre-enrollment registration, slot booking and pay the admission fee. This can be done by August 21.

The second merit list will be released on August 25.

Candidates who have applied for admission to MA courses in foreign languages and are selected in the first round are required to go for physical verification of admission/registration on September 1. For other courses, iit will be done on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13, 2023.

Direct link to check JNU PG 1st merit list

Steps to download JNU PG merit list 2023

Go to jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Open the merit list link for your subject.

Check your selection status.

Download the list and save it for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out