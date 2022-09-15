NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 registration begins, direct link here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the Round 1 registration for NEET PG Counselling 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the post graduate counselling round can register online through the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

The last date for Round 1 registration is till September 23, 2022 for online counselling for NEET 50% AIQ and 100% Deemed/ Central Universities/ AFMS/ PG DNB seats 2022. The choice filling process begins on September 20 and will end on September 25, 2022. Verification of Internal Candidates by the respective Universities/ Institutes will be done on September 23 to 24, 2022.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from September 26 to 27, 2022 and result will be declared on September 28, 2022. The reporting or joining by candidates who have been allotted seats will be done from September 29 to October 4, 2022.

Direct link to register for NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 1

NEET PG Counselling 2022: How to register for Round 1

To apply for Round 1 registration, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MCC on mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET PG link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on Round 1 registration link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Make the payment of application fees and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.