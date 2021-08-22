Odisha plus two admission: Over 3 lakh applications registered so far

A total of 3,04,686 applications have been registered for admission to class 11 or plus two first year in junior colleges in Odisha. The registration process had begun on August 12 and the last date for submission of the application forms is September 5. The forms are available on the student academic management system (SAMS) portal.

The first merit list will be released on September 13.

A total of 2,031 colleges are participating in plus two admission this year.

Last year a total of 4,31,641 applications were registered for plus two admission in the state out of which 3,43,422 candidates had taken admission.

There is a Common Application Form (CAF) for admission to any stream of any Higher Secondary Schools / Vocational/ Sanskrit Educational institutions in the State.

Candidates can apply online at home (through own computer/mobile), or else go to Cybercafé or Common Service Center. Candidates can also access the Internet Facility Center in SAMS Resource Centers.

In Common Services Centers (Jana Seva Kendras of OCAC) or Internet Facility, an applicant has to pay ₹10/- for Internet Charges & ₹5/- per page of printout (of B/W A4 Size).

The minimum eligibility for admission into class 11 is pass in High School Certificate (HSC) Examination of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha or its equivalent. Admission into various Streams & Educational institutions will be done strictly on the basis of merit list.

This year, 97.89 per cent of the 5.74 lakh students who had enrolled for the matric examination conducted by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education have cleared the exam, its highest pass percentage so far.