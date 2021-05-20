Home / Education / Admissions / TS EAMCET 2021: Last date to register extended, check details here
TS EAMCET 2021 registration date extended till May 26, 2021. Candidates can check the details on the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 08:11 AM IST

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has extended the last date to register for TS EAMCET 2021. The last date has been extended till May 26, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the examination can do it through the official site of TS EAMCET on eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Earlier the last date to register was till May 18, 2021.

The correction link will be activated from May 27 to June 4, 2021, for candidates to make changes in the application form. The hall tickets will be available to candidates on the official site from June 17 to July 1, 2021.

The application fees for other category candidates are 800/- for Engineering and AM and 400/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates. Those who want to write the test in both streams will have to pay 1600/- as application fees for the general category and 800/- for SC/ST and PH category candidates.

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test-2021 (TS EAMCET-2021) will be conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) for entry into the first year of the following Under Graduate Professional courses offered for the academic year 2021-22 in the Universities & Private unaided and affiliated Professional colleges in the State of Telangana.


