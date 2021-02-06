The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the online registration window for Bihar Board Class 10th annual examination 2022 on its official website.

Students of class 9 can register for the BSEB class 10th board exams 2020 online at secondary.biharboardonline.com on or before February 12, 2021.

Direct link to register for BSEB class 10th exams 2022

How to register for BSEB class 10th exams 2022:

Visit the official website at secondary.biharboardonline.com

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads, 'Registration./ Permission'

Click on the 'Login' option appearing under the 'Exam Year 2022' section

A login window will be displayed on the screen

Select your district, name of the school

Key in your credentials and submit

After you log in, fill in the requisite information in the application form and submit

Pay the application fee