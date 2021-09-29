CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 declared, direct link to check here

Central Board of Secondary Education has declared CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 on September 29, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Class 12 compartment exam can check their respective results on the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.

The result has been declared for improvement, compartment and private exams. The compartment exams were conducted across the country from August 25 to September 15 for Class 12. The exam was conducted in single shift- 10.30 am to 1.30 pm on all days. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of CBSE Results on cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The exam was conducted in offline mode and the Board maintained all the SOPs issued by the state and central government for conduct of offline exams like use of face masks, sanitizers and maintaining social distancing norms throughout the exam time from entry to exit of the candidate and other staffs.