Live

CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 results awaited on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Result 2022 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 results are awaited. The Board has not announced the result date and time. The result when released will be available on cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates can check how, where to check result and other latest updates below. 
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 results awaited, how, where to check
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 results awaited, how, where to check(HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 08, 2022 09:10 AM IST
hindustan times.com
Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Term 1 Result on the official site of CBSE and CBSE Results. The Class 10, 12 result when released will be available on the official links- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The Board has not announced any official CBSE Term 1 result date and time yet. 

Apart from the official websites mentioned above, the Term 1 result for Class 10, 12 can be checked through SMS, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. Candidates will have to download the applications and fill in the login details to check. 

The Term I result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates. The Board has decided that students who have appeared for the examination will not have PASS or FAIL category. However, the final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by the Board after completion of Term 2 exams. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 08, 2022 09:10 AM IST

    Term 2 Date Sheet: Not released yet

    Term 2 Date Sheet has not been released yet. The Board is expected to release the Term 2 date sheet soon after declaration of CBSE Term 1 results. The Class 10, 12 results will likely to declared soon. 

  • Feb 08, 2022 09:06 AM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022: Download Digilocker app

    Apart from official websites, CBSE term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the result day.

  • Feb 08, 2022 08:58 AM IST

    CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper 2022: How to download

    Visit the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.

    Click on CBSE Term 2 sample question paper link available on the home page.

    A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the sample question paper link for Class 10 and Class 12.

    Click on it and a new page will open.

    Press on the subject name for which you want to sample paper.

    Once its opened download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Feb 08, 2022 08:40 AM IST

    CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Sample papers released 

    The Board in January 2022 has released CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 sample papers. The sample papers can be downloaded by all appearing candidates on the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.

  • Feb 08, 2022 08:30 AM IST

    CBSE to conduct training program for Teachers today

  • Feb 08, 2022 08:20 AM IST

    CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: Where to check results 

    CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 can be checked on various websites, apps and also through SMS. The result when declared will be available on cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and on apps including Digilocker and UMANG. 

  • Feb 08, 2022 08:11 AM IST

    CBSE Final result: Update

    The final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over

  • Feb 08, 2022 08:00 AM IST

    CBSE Results 2022: Past 5 years pass percentage

    2021: 99.37 per cent

    2020: 88.78 per cent

    2019: 83.40 per cent

    2018: 83.01 per cent

    2017: 82 per cent

  • Feb 08, 2022 07:51 AM IST

    CBSE Result: How to download Class 12 Term 1 result 

    Visit the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in.

    Click on the link for Class 12 Term 1 result.

    Enter roll number and school number.

    Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen. 

    Check the result and download the page. 

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. 

  • Feb 08, 2022 07:40 AM IST

    CBSE: Term 1 result date and time not declared yet

    CBSE has not declared the Term 1 result date and time yet. The Board will likely declare Class 10, 12 Term 1 exams soon. Candidates can check the result through the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in. 

Updated on Feb 08, 2022 09:10 AM IST
hindustan times.com
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
