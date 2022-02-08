CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 results awaited on cbseresults.nic.in

Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Term 1 Result on the official site of CBSE and CBSE Results. The Class 10, 12 result when released will be available on the official links- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The Board has not announced any official CBSE Term 1 result date and time yet.

Apart from the official websites mentioned above, the Term 1 result for Class 10, 12 can be checked through SMS, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. Candidates will have to download the applications and fill in the login details to check.

The Term I result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates. The Board has decided that students who have appeared for the examination will not have PASS or FAIL category. However, the final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by the Board after completion of Term 2 exams.