CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 results awaited on cbseresults.nic.in
Central Board of Secondary Education will release CBSE Term 1 Result on the official site of CBSE and CBSE Results. The Class 10, 12 result when released will be available on the official links- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The Board has not announced any official CBSE Term 1 result date and time yet.
Apart from the official websites mentioned above, the Term 1 result for Class 10, 12 can be checked through SMS, and also on various official apps including Digilocker and Umang. Candidates will have to download the applications and fill in the login details to check.
The Term I result will be released in the form of marks scored by the candidates. The Board has decided that students who have appeared for the examination will not have PASS or FAIL category. However, the final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by the Board after completion of Term 2 exams.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Feb 08, 2022 09:10 AM IST
Term 2 Date Sheet: Not released yet
Term 2 Date Sheet has not been released yet. The Board is expected to release the Term 2 date sheet soon after declaration of CBSE Term 1 results. The Class 10, 12 results will likely to declared soon.
-
Feb 08, 2022 09:06 AM IST
CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2022: Download Digilocker app
Apart from official websites, CBSE term 1 results will also be available on digilocker.gov.in and the DigiLocker app. Students can download the app and register to get their scorecards on the result day.
-
Feb 08, 2022 08:58 AM IST
CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper 2022: How to download
Visit the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.
Click on CBSE Term 2 sample question paper link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the sample question paper link for Class 10 and Class 12.
Click on it and a new page will open.
Press on the subject name for which you want to sample paper.
Once its opened download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Feb 08, 2022 08:40 AM IST
CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Sample papers released
The Board in January 2022 has released CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022 sample papers. The sample papers can be downloaded by all appearing candidates on the official site of CBSE Academic on cbseacademic.nic.in.
-
Feb 08, 2022 08:30 AM IST
CBSE to conduct training program for Teachers today
-
Feb 08, 2022 08:20 AM IST
CBSE Term 1 Results 2022: Where to check results
CBSE Term 1 Results 2022 can be checked on various websites, apps and also through SMS. The result when declared will be available on cbse.gov.in, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and on apps including Digilocker and UMANG.
-
Feb 08, 2022 08:11 AM IST
CBSE Final result: Update
The final result for Class 10, 12 will be released by CBSE after Term 2 examinations are over
-
Feb 08, 2022 08:00 AM IST
CBSE Results 2022: Past 5 years pass percentage
2021: 99.37 per cent
2020: 88.78 per cent
2019: 83.40 per cent
2018: 83.01 per cent
2017: 82 per cent
-
Feb 08, 2022 07:51 AM IST
CBSE Result: How to download Class 12 Term 1 result
Visit the CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in.
Click on the link for Class 12 Term 1 result.
Enter roll number and school number.
Submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
-
Feb 08, 2022 07:40 AM IST
CBSE: Term 1 result date and time not declared yet
CBSE has not declared the Term 1 result date and time yet. The Board will likely declare Class 10, 12 Term 1 exams soon. Candidates can check the result through the official site of CBSE on cbse.nic.in.
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 results awaited on cbseresults.nic.in
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022 Live: HPBOSE 10th, 12th results soon at hpbose.org
- Himachal Pradesh Board (HPBOSE) Term 1 Results 2021-22 are expected to be released on Monday or Tuesday by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.
HP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: List of websites to check Term 1 results
HPBOSE Term 1 Results 2022: How to check Class 10, 12 result
ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results 2022: List of websites to check Class 10, 12 results
ICSE, ISC Term 1 Results 2021: CISCE to declare Class 10, 12 result today on cisce.org
TBSE Tripura Class 10 and 12 term 1 results to be declared in mid-February
- Results of Term I of both Class 10 and 12 examinations would be announced in mid-February, informed Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) President Dr Bhabatosh Saha.
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 LIVE: 10th, 12th result declared, check here
ICSE and ISC Semester 1 results to be declared on Feb 7, here's how to check
- ICSE and ISC Semester 1 results: Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Friday announced that that ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2021-22 Semester 1 results will be declared on Monday, February 7.