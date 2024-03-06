ICSE Exam 2024 Live: Economics paper for Class 10th students today

ICSE Economics Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold the Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination (ICSE) or Class 10 Economics (group 2 elective) paper examination today, March 6. The exam is scheduled to begin at 11 am and the duration of the paper is two hours, which means it will continue till 1 pm....Read More

There is no exam for ISC or Class 12 students today. Next, the History paper will be held on March 7.

Students have to be seated in their exam halls five minutes before the time fixed for the start of papers. Those who arrive more than 30 minutes late will be allowed to the examination only under exceptional circumstances.

All candidates should wear uniforms and bring their admit cards to the exam hall.

Follow this live blog for ICSE History paper analysis and other updates.