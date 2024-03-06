Edit Profile
Wednesday, Mar 6, 2024
    ICSE Exam 2024 Live: Economics paper for Class 10th students today

    Mar 6, 2024 9:57 AM IST
    ICSE Economics Exam 2024 Live Updates: The exam is scheduled to begin at 11 am and the duration of the paper is two hours.
    ICSE Economics Exam 2024 Live Updates: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will hold the Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination (ICSE) or Class 10 Economics (group 2 elective) paper examination today, March 6. The exam is scheduled to begin at 11 am and the duration of the paper is two hours, which means it will continue till 1 pm....Read More

    There is no exam for ISC or Class 12 students today. Next, the History paper will be held on March 7.

    Students have to be seated in their exam halls five minutes before the time fixed for the start of papers. Those who arrive more than 30 minutes late will be allowed to the examination only under exceptional circumstances.

    All candidates should wear uniforms and bring their admit cards to the exam hall.

    Follow this live blog for ICSE History paper analysis and other updates.

    Mar 6, 2024 9:57 AM IST

    ISC History paper tomorrow

    There is no exam for ISC or Class 12 students today. The next paper is scheduled for tomorrow.

    On March 7, the ISC History paper will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

    Mar 6, 2024 8:59 AM IST

    ICSE Economics paper timing

    The duration of the ICSE Economics (group 2 elective) paper is two hours. The exam will start at 11 am and end at 1 pm.

    Mar 6, 2024 8:58 AM IST

    ICSE Economics paper scheduled for March 6

    The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will conduct the Indian Certificate of Secondary Examination (ICSE) or Class 10 Economics (group 2 elective) paper on March 6, 2024.

