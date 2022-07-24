ISC Result 2022 Today at 5 pm, check CISCE 12th marks at cisce.org

The Council For Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE, will announce the the ISC class 12th result on July 24 at 5 pm. The result will be available on the official website at results.cisce.org and cisce.org. For updates follow the ISC live blog.

The CISCE conducted the ISC board exams in two semesters. The Semester 1 examination was held in November/December 2021 and the semester 2 examination was held April/May 2022.

ISC result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official result website of the board at results.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'ISC 12th Result 2022'.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the asked credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your ISC 12th Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Take print out for future use.