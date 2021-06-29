Home / Education / Board Exams / JKBOSE Class 10 results declared for summer zone, here's is how to check
JKBOSE Class 10 results declared for summer zone, here's is how to check

  • JKBOSE class 10 result declared for summer zone at jkbose.nic.in
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 29, 2021 01:16 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has declared JKBOSE Result 2021 for the Class 10 summer zone. All the registered candidates can check their result on the official website of the JKBOSE at https://jkbose.nic.in/

This year the pass percentage of the boys remained 75% and for girls 81.02%.

The government schools have performed better than last year. The success rate of Government schools this year is 67.04% up from 55.8% the previous year representing an increase of 11.6 %.

The result was declared by the Office of the LG on the Twitter handle.

It reads,’ I congratulate the girls for outnumbering boys in the annual 10th class results declared today by JKBOSE of Summer Zone, Jammu Province. The pass percentage of the boys remained 75 % whereas 81.02 % of girl students qualified the exam this year’.

‘Govt schools have also performed better with a success rate of 67.04% as compared to that of 55.88 % last year, hence recording a leap by 11.16%’ it further added.

Candidates can also get their results on mobile phones To get your results on SMS, type JKBOSE10 < Roll No > & send to 5676750

e.g. JKBOSE 10 2131422 send to 5676750

Steps to check the JKBOSE class 10th result for Summer Zone

Visit the official website of JKBOSE at https://jkbose.nic.in/

Enter your roll number and submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future use

