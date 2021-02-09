Odisha HSC exams to begin from May 3
The High School Certificate (HSC) examinations will begin on May 3 in Odisha schools, as per a notification issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Cuttack on Monday.
The examination will continue till May 15, it said.
The examinations for the Madhyama Sanskrit will be held from May 3 to 12, it added.
Over six lakh candidates are likely to sit for the examinations.
The first language (MIL-Odia) exam will be held on May 3, while the second language (English) examination will be held on May 5.
The third language (Hindi) examination will be held on May 7, while those having Sanskrit as the third language will write the papers on May 8.
Mathematics exam is on May 10, Science on May 12 and Social Sciences on May 15, the notification said.
The examination will be held from 8 am to 10 am.
However, 15 minutes extra will be given to candidates for the Mathematics paper, it said, adding that the question paper for both part-1 (objective) and part-2 (subjective) will be distributed to the students at 7.45 am.
The examination for part-1 (objective) will be from 8 am to 9 am, and part-2 (subjective) will be held between 9 am and 10 am, it said.
