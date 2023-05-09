Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared TS Inter Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the board examination can check Telangana Board, 1st, 2nd year results on the official site of TSBIE. Manabadi TS Inter Result 2023 Live Updates TS Inter Result 2023: Telangana Board 1st, 2nd year results declared (HT file)

The result link for both first year and second year will be available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, esults.cgg.gov.in, and examresults.ts.nic.in. The TS Inter Results will be available on mobile app apart from the official websites. All the students can check their results by downloading the mobile app ‘T App Folio’.

This year around 9 lakh candidates have appeared for the TS Inter examination. The TS Inter 1st year exam was held from March 15 to April 3 and Intermediate 2nd year examination took place from March 16 to April 4, 2023 at various exam centres across the state.

In 2022, the TS Inter results was announced on June 28. The overall pass percentage for first year was 63.32 percent and second year was 67.16 percent. A total of 464892 candidates had appeared for the TS Inter 1st year exam and a total of 294378 candidates passed the examination. For TS Inter 2nd year a total of 442895 candidates had appeared for the examination and a total of 297458 candidates passed the exam.