BPSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) exam postponed, check revised dates here

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:15 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the assistant (mechanical) engineer 04/2019 recruitment exam that was scheduled for December 12 and 13. According to an official notice released by BPSC on Monday, the recruitment exam has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.

The BPSC assistant engineer (mechanical) recruitment exam will be held along with the electrical and civil assistant engineer recruitment exams i.e. 02/19 and 03/19. The exam will be held in offline mode. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held in online mode.

Check official notice here

Initially, theBPSC assistant engineer exam was scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29 which had to be postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic.