e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / BPSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) exam postponed, check revised dates here

BPSC Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) exam postponed, check revised dates here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the assistant (mechanical) engineer 04/2019 recruitment exam that was scheduled for December 12 and 13. Check revised dates here.

education Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 12:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC assistant engineer exam postponed
BPSC assistant engineer exam postponed(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the assistant (mechanical) engineer 04/2019 recruitment exam that was scheduled for December 12 and 13. According to an official notice released by BPSC on Monday, the recruitment exam has been postponed due to some unavoidable reasons.

The BPSC assistant engineer (mechanical) recruitment exam will be held along with the electrical and civil assistant engineer recruitment exams i.e. 02/19 and 03/19. The exam will be held in offline mode. Earlier, the exam was supposed to be held in online mode.

Check official notice here

Initially, theBPSC assistant engineer exam was scheduled to be held on March 28 and 29 which had to be postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic.

top news
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
Covid-19: Interpol postpones its 194-member General Assembly for the first time
It’s time for a modern Bihar, says PM Modi at Saharsa
It’s time for a modern Bihar, says PM Modi at Saharsa
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
CSK all-rounder Shane Watson announces retirement from all forms of cricket
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 mn: Govt
Ensured facilities in last decade, will fulfil aspirations now: PM in Bihar
Ensured facilities in last decade, will fulfil aspirations now: PM in Bihar
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
Rajput’s mental health may have worsened after sisters gave meds: Police
After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh mulls law against interfaith marriages
After UP, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh mulls law against interfaith marriages
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
On cusp of US election, who’s in lead? Trump vs Biden decoded with Arun Singh
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020 Phase 2 Voting LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020Sushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19 Active casesIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In