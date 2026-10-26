All India Institute of Medical Sciences will release the AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2027 for PG courses on October 26, 2026. Candidates who want to appear for the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for admission to PG Courses for the January 2027 session can find the direct link to download it through the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2027 for PG courses releasing today at aiimsexams.ac.in, here’s how to download (Pexels/Representational Image)

The official brochure reads, “The Admit Card for INI-CET will available online only and can be downloaded from the link available at “MyPage” after logging in using Registration ID, Password at the Completion of Application Zone for INI-CET January 2027.”

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The examination will be held on November 1, 2026. The exam will be computer-based, and the exam duration is 3 hours. There will be objective-type questions of varying types (including single-choice and multiple-choice questions. The correct answer is for 1 mark, and an incorrect answer will have minus one-third.

The question paper will be divided into 04 parts on a random basis, where each part will be divided into 50 questions with a 45-minute duration; effectively, the paper will consist of 200 questions with a 180-minute duration, as published in the prospectus.

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There will be a sequence in which each part will be enabled to view/answer questions. Access to the visible active part to view/answer will be disabled once the allotted time of 45 minutes expires, and the next part will be automatically activated/made visible, and so on. Each part will be submitted automatically after the respective 45 minutes.

AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2027: How to download All those candidates who will appear for the exam can download the hall ticket by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in. Click on AIIMS INICET Admit Card 2027 for PG courses link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed. Check the admit card and download the page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. Uttarakhand govt lifts freeze on recruitment ahead of polls

For more related details candidates can check the official website of AIIMS.