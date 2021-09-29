Home / Education / Competitive Exams / CAT 2021 admit card to be released on October 27
CAT 2021 admit card to be released on October 27

  • CAT 2021 admit card will be available on the official website, https://iimcat.ac.in/. The exam will be held on November 28.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 04:27 PM IST

The admit cards of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2021 will be released on October 27, as per the update available on the official website. 

CAT 2021 will be held on November 28.

CAT 2021 admit card will be available on the official website, https://iimcat.ac.in/.

There will be questions from verbal ability and reading comprehension, quantitative ability, and data interpretation, and logical reasoning.

This year, the number of questions in the exam is likely to be reduced. “Last year’s CAT format changes were necessitated due to Covid-19 pandemic. Since we are seeing the same pandemic issue this year, the CAT 2021 exam format and pattern will remain the same. However, considering that there could have been time pressure to complete the CAT exam last year on account of changes made, for CAT 2021 the CAT Committee is making an attempt in reducing the number of questions across all three sections - QA, DILR and VARC,” an official statement has said.

CAT 2021 is conducted by IIMs as a prerequisite for admission to various management programmes of IIMs. The CAT 2021 scores are allowed to be used by listed non-IIM member institutions. The list for the same will be available on the official site of IIM CAT. 

 

 

 

