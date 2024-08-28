IIT Roorkee begins GATE 2025 registration, direct link to apply

GATE 2025 Registration: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has started the online application process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2025 today, August 28. Eligible candidates can apply for the test on gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The direct link, eligibility criteria, application fee and other details are given below. The application deadline for GATE 2025 without late fee is September 26. With the late fee, candidates are allowed to submit their forms up to October 7.

The examination will be held on February 1, 2, 15 and 16, 2025.

Candidates with an undergraduate degree and those who are studying in the third year of the undergraduate course in Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts/ Humanities can apply and appear for GATE 2025.

Candidates with certification from professional societies approved by MoE/AICTE/UGC/ UPSC which are equivalent to BE/ BTech/ BArch/ BPlanning, etc. are also eligible to appear for the test.

Candidates need to submit the following documents when applying for the exam:

Photograph of the candidate as per the requirements mentioned on the information bulletin. Signature of the candidate as per the requirements mentioned on the information bulletin. Scanned copy of the category certificate (SC/ST) in PDF, if required. Scanned copy of the PwD certificate in PDF, if applicable. Scanned copy of certificate of Dyslexia in PDF, if applicable. Scanned copy of a valid photo ID: Aadhar-UID(preferable)/ Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License.

The photo ID submitted by the candidate must contain the name and date of birth and an unique identification number. They must bring the original copy of the uploaded photo ID must on the exam day for verification.

GATE 2025 application fee

During the regular period, SC, ST and PwD and female candidates need to pay ₹900 as the application fee of GATE 2024. All other candidates need to pay ₹1,800.

During the extended period, PwD, SC, ST and female candidates must pay ₹1,400 and all other candidates are required to pay ₹2,300.