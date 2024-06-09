JEE Advanced toppers 2024: Was confident that I will be in top 20, says AIR 19 Bhavya Tiwari

Happiness knew no bounds for the family of Bhavya Tiwari from Noida, who secured the all-India rank (AIR) of 19 in the Joint Entrance Exam (Advanced)-2024. While he obtained 323 out of the total 360 marks in the exam, he scored 99.99 percentile in the qualifying JEE-Main. JEE Advanced toppers 2024: Noida boy Bhavya Tiwari secured the all-India rank (AIR) of 19. He scored 323 out of the total 360 marks in the exam,

“After writing JEE Advanced, I was quite sure that I would be in the top 20 in the country. I am happy. I want to pursue computer science from IIT Bombay which has been my childhood dream,” said Bhavya, who passed class 12 at Apeejay School in Noida.

Bhavya said he firmly believed that one can simultaneously prepare for the class 12 board exam and the JEE exams. His advice for those preparing for JEE is not to limit themselves to NCERT books, but also to take mock tests. “If a candidate stays focused, he can then clear the boards and JEE-Advanced together,” he said.

“My school was emotionally and logistically supportive of me. Unlike other schools in the NCR, practical sessions were performed every week and teachers took time to correct the mistakes of students. That helped a lot,” he said.

Bhavya, who lives with his parents and younger brother in Noida, plays lawn tennis and cricket and idolizes Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. His mother Bimla Tiwari is a housewife and his father Ashok Tiwari is a businessman.

Meanwhile, Ghaziabad’s Kanav Choudhary secured AIR 56 in the exam. He scored 311 in the exam of 360 marks. He wants to pursue computer science at IIT Delhi as it is close to his home. His father Vinod Kumar is a software engineer and he wants to benefit from his experience too.

Talking about his success mantra, he said, “If your fundamentals are strong then there is no problem.” Tanish Agarwal of Noida got AIR 411. He wants to pursue either mathematics and computing at IIT Delhi or data science and artificial intelligence at IIT Roorkee. They all went to FIIT JEE.