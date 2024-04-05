JEE Main April 5 Shift 1 2024: Ludhiana students find Physics, Chemistry easy, Maths average

Architecture and planning programmes aspirants in Ludhiana took the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains exams on April 5, 2024. An instructor at Narayana Academy said Maths was difficult, Physics was doable, and Chemistry very easy.

The students who took the exam felt that while the Maths paper was fairly average, Physics and Chemistry were easy.

Kavish, a DAV Pakhowal Road student, said that although lengthy Maths was average and Physics and Chemistry were easy.

Aarshi Garg, who appeared for her second attempt today, believed the paper was ‘not really tough’ and the questions were ‘doable’. Maths, she said was easier than February's exam except integration questions, which she found a little complex.

“Physics was easy but a little confusing,” she said.

“Chemistry was very easy. Weightage of organic chemistry less than inorganic and physical chemistry.”

JEE Mains 2024 session 2 is being held from 4-9 April for BE/BTech paper.

JEE mains session 1 exam, which is for Engineering courses, was conducted in January-February.

Lakhs of students take the exams every year to secure seats in top Engineering colleges nationwide.

