 JEE Main April 5 Shift 1 2024: Ludhiana students find Physics, Chemistry easy, Maths average | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

JEE Main April 5 Shift 1 2024: Ludhiana students find Physics, Chemistry easy, Maths average

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Apr 05, 2024 07:06 PM IST

The students who took the exam felt that while the Maths paper was fairly average, Physics and Chemistry were easy.

Architecture and planning programmes aspirants in Ludhiana took the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains exams on April 5, 2024.

An instructor at Narayana Academy said Maths was difficult, Physics was doable, and Chemistry very easy.
An instructor at Narayana Academy said Maths was difficult, Physics was doable, and Chemistry very easy.

The students who took the exam felt that while the Maths paper was fairly average, Physics and Chemistry were easy.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kavish, a DAV Pakhowal Road student, said that although lengthy Maths was average and Physics and Chemistry were easy.

Aarshi Garg, who appeared for her second attempt today, believed the paper was ‘not really tough’ and the questions were ‘doable’. Maths, she said was easier than February's exam except integration questions, which she found a little complex.

“Physics was easy but a little confusing,” she said.

“Chemistry was very easy. Weightage of organic chemistry less than inorganic and physical chemistry.”

An instructor at Narayana Academy said Maths was difficult, Physics was doable, and Chemistry very easy.

JEE Mains 2024 session 2 is being held from 4-9 April for BE/BTech paper.

JEE mains session 1 exam, which is for Engineering courses, was conducted in January-February.

Lakhs of students take the exams every year to secure seats in top Engineering colleges nationwide.

Also Read: JEE Main April 4 evening shift analysis: Maths paper was lengthy say experts

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / JEE Main April 5 Shift 1 2024: Ludhiana students find Physics, Chemistry easy, Maths average
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On