NEET PG Scorecard 2025 releasing today, here's how to download from natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences , NBEMS, is scheduled to release the NEET PG Scorecards 2025 on Friday, August 29, 2025. When out, candidates who appeared in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses will be able to download their individual scorecards on the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET PG Scorecard 2025 is scheduled to be out today at natboard.edu.in. The steps to download are given here. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As informed by the board earlier, the scorecards will be available for download for a period of six months.

NEET PG Scorecard 2025: How to download

Candidates will be able to download the NEET PG Scorecard 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the NEET PG Scorecard 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the NEET PG Scorecard displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

NBEMS conducted the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3, 2025, in a single shift from 9 AM to 12:30 PM. There were 200 Multiple Choice Questions, each consisting of 4 response options/distractors in English language only.

There was also negative marking in the exam, wherein 25% negative marking for incorrect answers.

The board had declared the NEET PG Results 2025 on August 19, 2025.

Also, the NEET PG 2025 merit list for 50 per cent all India quota (AIQ) seats was released on August 27, 2025.

The merit list consisted of candidates' roll numbers, application IDs, category, NEET PG scores and ranks, all India quota ranks and category-wise all India quota ranks, among others.

Meanwhile, the board is yet to release the NEET PG Answer Key 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of NBEMS.