Neet UG 2024 Answer key live: NEET UG answer key awaited at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET, updates here
The National Testing Agency or the NTA is expected to soon release the NEET UG Answer Key 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination held on May 5 can check/download the answer key from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET once released. In 2023, the NEET UG Answer Key was released on June 4, while the exam was conducted on May 7. ...Read More
Once the NEET UG Answer Key is released, students can use it to cross-check their responses with the answers provided.
Notably, more than 24 lakh candidates appeared in the NEET UG 2024 held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm (Indian Standard Time) at 557 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India.
On the exam day, candidates were asked to reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on the admit cards. They needed to carry admit cards, photographs, photo ID, and other required documents and follow the dress code prescribed by the NTA.
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: When was result declared in 2023?
Last year, the NEET UG results were declared on June 13, 2023.
NEET UG 2024 Answer Key Live: How to download answer key when released?
The following steps can be used to download the NEET UG 2024 answer key:
Go to the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET.
Click on the link titled NEET UG 2024 Answer Key.
Enter your details on the log in page.
Check the NEET UG Answer Key 2024.
Download and print a copy for future reference.
