News / Education / Competitive Exams / NITTT September Exam 2023 dates released at nta.ac.in, notice here

NITTT September Exam 2023 dates released at nta.ac.in, notice here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 06, 2023 03:01 PM IST

NITTT September Exam 2023 dates have been released. The exam dates can be checked below.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NITTT September Exam 2023 dates. The r National Initiative for Technical Teachers Training (NITTT) Examination September 2023 can be checked by candidates on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

NITTT September Exam 2023 dates released at nta.ac.in, notice here (Getty Images)
NITTT September Exam 2023 dates released at nta.ac.in, notice here (Getty Images)

The examination will be conducted on September 16, 17, 21 and 22, 2023. The duration of the exam will for 3 hours and in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 1 pm and second shift will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The admit card have been released by the Agency on September 5, 2023. The webinar for the same will be conducted on September 12 from 3 pm to 4.30 pm and mock test will be conducted on September 14 from 10 am to 6 pm.

Direct link to download admit card here 

NITTT September Exam 2023: How to download admit card

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of NITTT at nittt.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on NITTT admit card link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of NTA.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out