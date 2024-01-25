Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha has started the registration process for OJEE 2024 on January 25, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can do it through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. OJEE 2024 exam dates released, registration begins

The registration process will end on March 15, 2024, and the correction of the application will begin on March 16 to March 17, 2024. The online application fee payment end date is March 17, 2024.

Direct link to apply for OJEE 2024

OJEE 2024: How to apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on OJEE 2024 exam registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register yourself.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) – 2024 will be conducted during 6 th, 7th ,8th, 9th and 10th of May, 2024. The admit card for the same will be available on April 30, 2024.

OJEE will be conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA /MSc (Computer Sc)/ MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OJEE.

Official Notice Here