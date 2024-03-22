OJEE 2024: Last date to submit applications, correction window opens tomorrow; check details here

The registration window for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) – 2024, will close today at 11:59 PM. Eligible candidates who are interested in applying for the examination are advised to visit the official websites ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com to submit their applications before the deadline. OJEE 2024: Registrations for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2024 will close today at 11:59 PM. Visit the official website to submit your applications.(Hindustan Times)

Worth mentioning here, an application fee for a form with a single course is Rs.1000 and for the addition of each course thereafter, it is Rs.500. The payment should be done through online mode.

To fill out your application, the steps mentioned below may be followed:

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on the OJEE 2024 registration link available on the home page.

Register yourself.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Once done, fill out the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Notably, the last date for registration and final submission of online application forms for OJEE – 2024, was earlier notified as March 15, 2024, and later extended up to March 22, 2024.

Following the application submission, the correction window will open on March 23 and will close on March 25, 2024, wherein candidates will be able to make corrections, if required, in their applications.

The admit cards will be available on April 30, 2024, and the examination will be conducted on May 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10, 2024 for admission to B.Pharm / MCA /MSc (Computer Sc)/ MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

