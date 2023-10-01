RPSC RAS Prelims exam over, what happens next?

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) conducted the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) Preliminary examination 2023 today, October 1. The exam was held in a single shift, from 11 am to 2 pm. RPSC RAS Prelims exam over, what's next?(File Photo)

Next, RPSC is expected to release the provisional answer key of the examination. It will contain correct answers to all the questions asked in the examination. After the provisional key is released, a brief window will be provided when candidates can raise objections, if any.

Candidates' feedback will be reviewed by the commission and changes, if required, will be made to the final answer key. RAS Prelims result will be based on the final answer key.

Application number and date of birth are required to download RAS Prelims result.

Steps to check RPSC RAS admit card 2023

Go to rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Open the result link.

Login with your credentials, if required.

Check and download your result.

RPSC RAS 2023 preliminary examination was held for 200 marks on general knowledge and general science.

Candidates who qualify in the Prelims exam can appear for the Mains exam.

