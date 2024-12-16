Where, how to check RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 when released- Live Updates here
Railway Recruitment Boards has not released RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 yet. The UG, Graduate level posts exam dates when released will be available to candidates on the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024....Read More
The exam dates are expected to be out next. The city intimation slip date and admit card release date will also be included in the same notice.
The selection process for UG and Graduate level posts comprises of two stages Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable.
This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. The vacancy breakup can be checked here.
Graduate-level posts
- Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
- Station Master: 994 vacancies
- Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
- Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Undergraduate level posts
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
- Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
- Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Stages of exam for RRB NTPC UG posts
There shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”
• Typing Skill Test for Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist.
• Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination.
• For Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk there shall be two stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination.
About RRB NTPC 2024 exam city centre
Center/City allocation for CBTs will depend upon technical and logistical feasibility. Candidates may have to travel to other Cities/States for attending CBTs.
Banned items inside RRB NTPC 2024 exam hall
Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, teeth, pen drives, laptops, calculators, wristwatches or any other communication devices or pens/pencils, wallets/purses, belts, shoes and metallic wears including ornaments, etc., are strictly not allowed inside the exam hall.
