Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi90C
Monday, Dec 16, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    Where, how to check RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 when released- Live Updates here

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 16, 2024 10:15 AM IST
    RRB NTPC exam dates 2024 will be released on the official websites of RRBs. Follow the blog for live updates.
    Where, how to check RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 when released- Live Updates here
    Where, how to check RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 when released- Live Updates here

    Railway Recruitment Boards has not released RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 yet. The UG, Graduate level posts exam dates when released will be available to candidates on the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied. The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024....Read More

    The exam dates are expected to be out next. The city intimation slip date and admit card release date will also be included in the same notice.

    The selection process for UG and Graduate level posts comprises of two stages Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable.

    This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. The vacancy breakup can be checked here.

    Graduate-level posts

    • Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
    • Station Master: 994 vacancies
    • Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
    • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
    • Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Undergraduate level posts

    • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
    • Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
    • Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
    • Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, exam shift timings and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 16, 2024 10:15 AM IST

    Stages of exam for RRB NTPC UG posts

    There shall be two stage Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”

    • Typing Skill Test for Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Clerk cum Typist.

    • Subsequently, there will be document verification and medical examination.

    • For Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Trains Clerk there shall be two stage CBT followed by document verification and medical examination.

    Dec 16, 2024 10:03 AM IST

    About RRB NTPC 2024 exam city centre

    Center/City allocation for CBTs will depend upon technical and logistical feasibility. Candidates may have to travel to other Cities/States for attending CBTs.

    Dec 16, 2024 10:00 AM IST

    Banned items inside RRB NTPC 2024 exam hall

    Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, teeth, pen drives, laptops, calculators, wristwatches or any other communication devices or pens/pencils, wallets/purses, belts, shoes and metallic wears including ornaments, etc., are strictly not allowed inside the exam hall.

    Dec 16, 2024 9:57 AM IST

    RRB NTPC UG level posts vacancy breakups

    Undergraduate level posts

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Dec 16, 2024 9:54 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Graduate level posts vacancy breakups

    Graduate-level posts

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Dec 16, 2024 9:51 AM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 number of vacancies to be filled

    This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

    Dec 16, 2024 9:48 AM IST

    Know RRB NTPC Recruitment 2024 selection process

    The selection process for UG and Graduate level posts comprises of two stages Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by Computer based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable.

    Dec 16, 2024 9:45 AM IST

    About RRB NTPC UG, Graduate level exam city slip, admit card details

    The exam dates are expected to be out next. The same notice will also include the city intimation slip date and admit card release date.

    Dec 16, 2024 9:42 AM IST

    Registration dates for RRB NTPC UG level posts

    For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Dec 16, 2024 9:39 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Graduate level posts registration dates

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024.

    Dec 16, 2024 9:36 AM IST

    Where to check RRB NTPC Exam 2024 dates?

    The UG, Graduate level posts exam dates when released will be available to candidates on the official websites of RRBs under which they have applied.

    Dec 16, 2024 9:32 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam 2024 dates not released yet

    RRB NTPC Exam 2024 dates have not been released yet. When released the exam date notice can be checked here.

    News education competitive exams Where, how to check RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 when released- Live Updates here
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2024 HindustanTimes