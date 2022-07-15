SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, link here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 exam 2021. Candidates who took the SSC CGL Tier 1 examination can check the final answer key at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission conducted the Tier 1 examination on July 4.

“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 14.07.2022 (07:00PM) to 12.08.2022 (07:00PM)”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key



SSC CGL Tier 1 answer key: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) 2021: Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s)”

Click on the Answer key link

Key in your login credentials and log in

Download the answer key and take a printout