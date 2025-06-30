DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 News: Where, how to download CBT 1 hall tickets when released, check details

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is scheduled to conduct the recruitment examinations for various posts from Thursday, July 10, 2025, the hall tickets of which will be released on the official website. When released, candidates who are appearing for the recruitment exam (CBT 1) will be able to download their admit card from dfccil.com. DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 News: The recruitment examinations for various posts will be conducted from Thursday, July 10, 2025, Check how to download admit card when released. (Pratham Gokhale/HT file)

As per the official schedule, the DFCCIL Admit Card 2025 is scheduled to be released on July 7, 2025 at 11 AM.

DFCCIL Admit Card 2025: How to download hall tickets

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets when out:

Visit the official website at dfccil.com On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card for recruitment examinations for various posts advertised under Advt No.01/DR/2025. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit. Check your admit card displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the admit card for further use.

Once the admit cards are downloaded, candidates are advised to carefully verify the details of the Exam City, Centre Name, Address, Date and Timings of the Exam, reporting time, etc., provided in the E-Admit card before proceeding to the respective Exam Centre.

According to the exam schedule, following are the posts and the timetable of the exam:

July 10: Executive Signal & Telecommunication - (Shift 2 - 12:30 PM to 2 PM)

July 10: Executive Civil - (Shift 3 - 4 PM - 5:30 PM)

July 11: Multi-Tasking Staff (Shift 1 - 9 AM to 10:30 AM)

July 11: Multi-Tasking Staff (Shift 2 - 12:30 PM to 2 PM)

July 11: Jr. Manager Finance (Shift 3 - 4 PM - 5:30 PM)

July 11: Executive Electrical (Shift 3 - 4 PM - 5:30 PM)

Notably, the Computer-Based Test (Stage -1) will consist of Objective Type 100 Questions with 4 multiple choice answers out of which the candidate has to choose one correct answer only. Each question carries one mark. Candidates will be given 90 minutes to complete the test (120 minutes for PwBD candidates availing the facility of Scribe).

In addition, there will be negative marking for wrong answers. For every wrong answer, 1/4th mark will be deducted.

Items allowed in the exam hall

Following are the items that candidates need to carry inside the exam hall on the day of the exam:

A printed copy of the E-Admit Card, Original ID Proof, and two latest passport-size colored photographs. If availing the facility of Scribe, relevant certificates/documents etc. as per instructions prescribed. Transparent blue/black ball Pen for rough work Water Bottle (Transparent)

Candidates are required to arrive at the exam centre 1.5 hours before the exam time for entry-related formalities to be completed smoothly. The main gate of the exam centre will be closed half an hour before the commencement of the exam, and no candidate will be allowed to enter beyond that time.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at dfccil.com.