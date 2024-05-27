 OSSC Recruitment calendar 2024 released for June to August, check and download schedule here - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
OSSC Recruitment calendar 2024 released for June to August, check and download schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
May 27, 2024 08:36 PM IST

The OSSC has released a list of recruitment exams to be held from June to August. Check and download the full list here.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC, today released exam calendar for multiple recruitment exams set to be conducted over the next three months, that is, June, July, and August 2024.

OSSC Recruitment calendar 2024 out for June to August. Download schedule here
OSSC Recruitment calendar 2024 out for June to August. Download schedule here

To know about the exam schedule, registered candidates can check and download the complete schedule from the official website at ossc.gov.in.

As per the schedule, following are the recruitment exams being held over the three months:

JUNE:

  • Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023 Except JE (Civil) & JE (Mechanical)
  • Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Clerk-cum-Typist, Typist-Cum- Copyist and Data Entry Operator-2023
  • Vital Statistics Assistant under the Directorate of Health Intelligence & Vital Statistics, Odisha
  • Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, 2023
  • Vital Statistics Assistant under the Directorate of Health Intelligence & Vital Statistics, Odisha
  • Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Grade Typist, Junior Typist, Junior Cleric-cum-Typist, Typist-Cum-Copyist and Data Entry Operator- 2023

JULY:

  • Assistant Training Officer under DTET, 2024
  • Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) or Equivalent Recruitment Examination for Specialist hosts, 2024.
  • System Assistant under Odisha Information Commission, 2024.

AUGUST:

  • Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023 For JE (Civil) & JE (Mechanical)
  • Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination for Specialist Posts, 2023
  • Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination, 2023
  • Combined Technical Service Recruitment Examination, 2023 (Junior Mining Officer, Junior MVI & Tracer).

How to download OSSC Recruitment schedule:

  • Go to the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.
  • Click on the exam calendar link for June, July, and August exams on the home page.
  • Open the exam schedule PDF.
  • Download the exam schedule PDF and keep a printout for future reference.

Check the full exam schedule here:

Exam and College Guide
