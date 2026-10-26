UCO Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UCO Bank at uco.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 530 posts in the organisation. UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 530 posts at uco.bank.in, direct link to register here (Reuters/Photo for representation)

The registration process will end on October 29, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

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Eligibility Criteria Graduate degree from recognized University/ Institues approved by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Candidate must have completed graduation and have Mark Sheets and Provisional/ Final Degree Certificate issued from the University/ Institute/ College for their graduation on or after 01.04.2022.

The age limit of the candidate to apply for the post should be between 20 to 28 years as on October 1, 2026.

Stipend A monthly stipend of ₹16650/- (including subsidy amount if any by Govt. of India) shall be paid to the apprentice during the period of apprenticeship. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

Mode of Selection The selection process comprises of written examination. The written test will have 100 questions for 100 marks. The question paper will be divided into four parts- General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam duration is for 60 minutes.

The Merit list will be drawn state-wise and category-wise. Candidates qualified in the test will be placed according to their written marks in descending order in respective States and Categories.

Application Fee The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and PwBD candidates is ₹200 plus GST. General, EWS and Other Backward Class (OBC) - Male candidates will have to pay ₹800/- + GST and General, EWS and Other Backward Class (OBC) - Female / Transgender candidates will have to pay ₹600/- plus GST.

The candidates are required to pay the non-refundable Application/Intimation/Examination Charges/ Fees irrespective of whether online test is attended by them or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted/selected or not for further process.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCO Bank.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here