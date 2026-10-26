UCO Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 530 posts at uco.bank.in, direct link to register here
UCO Bank will recruit for Apprentice posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 530 posts. The direct link to apply is given here.
UCO Bank has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UCO Bank at uco.bank.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 530 posts in the organisation.
The registration process will end on October 29, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
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Eligibility Criteria
Graduate degree from recognized University/ Institues approved by Govt. of India or its regulatory bodies. Candidate must have completed graduation and have Mark Sheets and Provisional/ Final Degree Certificate issued from the University/ Institute/ College for their graduation on or after 01.04.2022.
The age limit of the candidate to apply for the post should be between 20 to 28 years as on October 1, 2026.
Stipend
A monthly stipend of ₹16650/- (including subsidy amount if any by Govt. of India) shall be paid to the apprentice during the period of apprenticeship. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.
Mode of Selection
The selection process comprises of written examination. The written test will have 100 questions for 100 marks. The question paper will be divided into four parts- General/Financial Awareness, General English, Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude and Quantitative Aptitude. The exam duration is for 60 minutes.
The Merit list will be drawn state-wise and category-wise. Candidates qualified in the test will be placed according to their written marks in descending order in respective States and Categories.
Application Fee
The application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates and PwBD candidates is ₹200 plus GST. General, EWS and Other Backward Class (OBC) - Male candidates will have to pay ₹800/- + GST and General, EWS and Other Backward Class (OBC) - Female / Transgender candidates will have to pay ₹600/- plus GST.
The candidates are required to pay the non-refundable Application/Intimation/Examination Charges/ Fees irrespective of whether online test is attended by them or not and even if the candidate is shortlisted/selected or not for further process.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of UCO Bank.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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