The first batch of Agniveers will retire by December 31, 2026. A total of 18300 Agniveers from the first batch will exit the service after completing their four-year tenure under the Agnipath recruitment scheme. Agniveer Retirement 2026: First batch of 18k+ set to exit service by December 31, what are their next options? (PTI)

The three services, the Navy followed by the Air Force and the Army, will begin releasing 75% of Agniveers from their first batch in phases starting mid-November, the officials said, asking not to be named.

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So, for the Agniveers who will retire this year, what options should they consider next?

What Next? The Centre is planning multiple government job options for those who exit the armed forces. They will be entitled to 50% reservation in the recruitment to constable (General Duty) and rifleman posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assam Rifles, and will be exempted from the written examination, physical standard test (PST) and physical efficiency test (PET).

The retired Agniveers will also be eligible for job quotas in the state police, Indian Railways, the Coast Guard and 16 defence public sector undertakings, among other organisations.

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Moreover, some states have announced that between 10% and 20% of entry-level posts will be filled by ex-Agniveers. Punjab Governor and Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, has approved a 20 per cent horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers in direct recruitment to the post of Jail Warder (Group C) in the Prisons Department of Chandigarh.

Other than this, a 20 per cent horizontal reservation will also be provided against eligible posts in the Chandigarh Fire Services and Forest Department.

Approval for the grant of 20 per cent horizontal reservation to ex-Agniveers in direct recruitment to the post of Constable (Executive and Wireless) in the Chandigarh Police is also given.

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