Goa class 12th HSSC result 2021 declared: Check at gbshse.gov.in

Goa Board, GBSHSE, has declared the class 12 or HSSC result today. Over 20,000 students received their HSSC result today from the websites https://results.gbshsegoa.net/#/, https://www.gbshse.info/, https://results.gov.in/.

The class 12 result was first released in a press conference held at DOE Porvorim.

In 2020, amid COVID-19 pandemic, the board had registered 89.27% pass. A total of 85.30% students had passed in arts stream while 92.82% commerce students had cleared the exam. 88.96% students had passed the science exam and 88.91% students passed from vocational stream. A total of 17,183 students had appeared for the exam last year.

The class 10 board exam results were already announced. A total of 99.72%. students who were registered for class 10th, have passed. 67 students have failed out of 23,967 students.