Home / Education / Exam Results / Goa class 12th HSSC result 2021 declared: Check at gbshse.gov.in
Goa class 12th HSSC result 2021 declared: Check at gbshse.gov.in
Goa class 12th HSSC result 2021 declared: Check at gbshse.gov.in
exam results

Goa class 12th HSSC result 2021 declared: Check at gbshse.gov.in

  • Goa Board, GBSHSE, has declared the class 12 or HSSC result today. Over 20,000 students received their HSSC result today
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 05:02 PM IST

Goa Board, GBSHSE, has declared the class 12 or HSSC result today. Over 20,000 students received their HSSC result today from the websites https://results.gbshsegoa.net/#/, https://www.gbshse.info/, https://results.gov.in/.

Goa GBSHSE 12th HSSC Result 2021 Live

Direct link to check result

The class 12 result was first released in a press conference held at DOE Porvorim.

In 2020, amid COVID-19 pandemic, the board had registered 89.27% pass. A total of 85.30% students had passed in arts stream while 92.82% commerce students had cleared the exam. 88.96% students had passed the science exam and 88.91% students passed from vocational stream. A total of 17,183 students had appeared for the exam last year.

The class 10 board exam results were already announced. A total of 99.72%. students who were registered for class 10th, have passed. 67 students have failed out of 23,967 students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa board exam gbshse goa board goa board 12th + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.