IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021 declared, here's direct link
- IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can check their results online at iift.nta.nic.in.
IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the IIFT- MBA (IB) examination 2021 on its official website.
The agency had conducted the IIFT MBA in International Business (IB) computer-based examination on January 24, 2021. The provisional answer key for the examination was released on January 28, 2021, and candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations on or before January 30.
Direct link to check IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021
How to check IIFT MBA (IB) result 2021:
Visit the official website at iift.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'IIFT 2021 NTA Score'
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your credentials and log in
The IIFT MBA results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out.
