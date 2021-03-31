IND USA
RBI Grade B Result 2021: Phase 1 marksheets, cut off marks released, check here
RBI Grade B Result 2021: Phase 1 marksheets, cut off marks released, check here

RBI Grade B marksheet and cut off marks released. Candidates can download the marksheet through the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in. Direct link to download here.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 31, 2021 01:59 PM IST

Reserve Bank of India has released the Phase 1 marksheet and cut off marks for Grade B posts. Candidates who have appeared for the Phase I written examination can check their respective marksheet through the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B Result 2021 for Phase 1 was announced on March 14, 2021.

The examination was conducted on March 6, 2021. The cut off marks for general awareness is 16, reasoning is 12, English language is 6 and quantitative aptitude is 6. The total cut off marks is 66.75.

Direct link to download marksheet here

RBI Grade B Result 2021: How to download marksheet

Candidates who want to check the marksheet and cut off marks can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of RBI on rbi.org.in.

• Click on Opportunities section available on the home page.

• Click on RBI Grade B Phase 1 marksheets, cut off marks link available on the newly opened page.

• Enter the login details.

• Your marksheet will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the mark sheet and download it.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Bank has already released the admit card for Phase 2 examination. The admit card will be available from March 20 to April 1, 2021. The examination will be conducted on March 31 and April 1, 2021.

